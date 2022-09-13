 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Weather update: Will it rain again in Karachi today?

Screen grab of satellite image. — Pakistan Meteorological Department
  • Sardar Sarfaraz says another wet spell is expected after September 22.
  • Says parts of interior Sindh likely to receive rain in coming few days.
  • Says heat spell will break after current showers in Karachi.

Karachi's weather took a pleasant turn after a few days of sweltering heat as it started pouring unexpectedly on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has responded to whether the wet spell will extend in the metropolis.

Giving the weather outlook for coming days, Sarfaraz said that there is a chance of a downpour in Karachi this afternoon (Tuesday), while the wet spell is expected to continue in Tharparkar, Umarkot and Badin during the next two days. 

He said that Dadu, Sehwan, Qambar and Shahdadkot may also receive rain. However, the spell will end in Karachi after today's expected showers, which will likely end the intensity of heat, he added.

The Met department official said that the current showers are a part of the monsoon spell, which is no longer intense.

He said that another wet spell is likely after September 22.

