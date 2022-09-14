Weather update: Karachiites get ready for more rain with thunder, windstorms today

Screen grab of latest satellite image. — Pakistan Meteorological Department

Weather likely to remain hot and humid throughout the day in Karachi



Low-pressure system in India may cause rain in Karachi and Sindh.



Areas of upper Sindh likely to receive rain with windstorms till September 15.



Karachi is likely to witness another spell of rain with thunder and windstorms this afternoon or evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast Wednesday.

The weather took a pleasant turn in Karachi after a few days of sweltering heat as it started pouring heavily on Monday. The wet spell has apparently prolonged as the city received heavy rain on Tuesday and is expected to receive more showers today as well.



As per the latest weather report released by the Met Department, a low-pressure system is still present above Central India, which may cause precipitation in areas of Karachi and upper Sindh today.

It said that on average, the weather will remain hot and humid throughout the day in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Thatta, Umarkot and Tharparkar are expected to receive rain with windstorms till September 15.



Earlier in the day, weather expert Jawwad Memon said that there are small chances of rain in Karachi today.

Giving a weather outlook this morning, Memon said that the monsoon winds under the existing system are moving in the southeastern direction towards Thatta and Badin. Since the winds are not directed towards Karachi, the low-pressure system present in the upper atmosphere is less likely to produce rain in the city, he added.

Moreover, the weather expert said that dry winds entering Balochistan and Sindh from Afghanistan are reducing the chances of precipitation.





