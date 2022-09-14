 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Weather update: Karachiites get ready for more rain with thunder, windstorms today

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Screen grab of latest satellite image. — Pakistan Meteorological Department
Screen grab of latest satellite image. — Pakistan Meteorological Department 

  • Weather likely to remain hot and humid throughout the day in Karachi
  • Low-pressure system in India may cause rain in Karachi and Sindh.
  • Areas of upper Sindh likely to receive rain with windstorms till September 15.

Karachi is likely to witness another spell of rain with thunder and windstorms this afternoon or evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast Wednesday.

The weather took a pleasant turn in Karachi after a few days of sweltering heat as it started pouring heavily on Monday. The wet spell has apparently prolonged as the city received heavy rain on Tuesday and is expected to receive more showers today as well.

As per the latest weather report released by the Met Department, a low-pressure system is still present above Central India, which may cause precipitation in areas of Karachi and upper Sindh today.

It said that on average, the weather will remain hot and humid throughout the day in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Thatta, Umarkot and Tharparkar are expected to receive rain with windstorms till September 15.

Earlier in the day, weather expert Jawwad Memon said that there are small chances of rain in Karachi today. 

Giving a weather outlook this morning, Memon said that the monsoon winds under the existing system are moving in the southeastern direction towards Thatta and Badin. Since the winds are not directed towards Karachi, the low-pressure system present in the upper atmosphere is less likely to produce rain in the city, he added.

Moreover, the weather expert said that dry winds entering Balochistan and Sindh from Afghanistan are reducing the chances of precipitation.


More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan appears before JIT in terror probe

Imran Khan appears before JIT in terror probe
WATCH: Another U-turn by Imran Khan within a month on army chief remarks

WATCH: Another U-turn by Imran Khan within a month on army chief remarks

PM Shehbaz orders rapid dewatering as country grapples with post-flood disease outbreak

PM Shehbaz orders rapid dewatering as country grapples with post-flood disease outbreak
ATC grants bail to Ali Wazir in fourth sedition case

ATC grants bail to Ali Wazir in fourth sedition case
Accumulated flood losses have likely grown to $22-24bn, economist says

Accumulated flood losses have likely grown to $22-24bn, economist says
US ignores ‘strong’ Indian objections over Pakistan’s F-16 package

US ignores ‘strong’ Indian objections over Pakistan’s F-16 package
US government reaffirms full support to Pakistan after cataclysmic floods

US government reaffirms full support to Pakistan after cataclysmic floods
Balochistan seeks Punjab wheat at reasonable price

Balochistan seeks Punjab wheat at reasonable price
Imran Khan lauds KP government for 'Insaf Taleem Card' initiative

Imran Khan lauds KP government for 'Insaf Taleem Card' initiative
Three more die in Balochistan; death toll reaches 281

Three more die in Balochistan; death toll reaches 281
Sindh's 24 districts receive funds to buy spray machines; no money for Karachi

Sindh's 24 districts receive funds to buy spray machines; no money for Karachi
Fawad explains Imran's statement on extension of army chief's tenure

Fawad explains Imran's statement on extension of army chief's tenure

Latest

view all