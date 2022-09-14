King Charles will delegate some royal duties after Queen’s death

London: The late Queen Elizabeth II was patron of numerous good causes, as is her son King Charles III, but he will now look to redistribute them among the Royal Family.



The Queen, who will lie in state from Wednesday until her funeral Monday, was patron of 600 causes including the British Red Cross humanitarian group and the Royal Society science academy.

Lesser-known yet peculiarly British patronages included the Royal Pigeon Racing Association and Bowls England, the national governing body for outdoor flat green bowls.

Charles, a lifelong champion of the environment with some 500 patronages, indicated that he will delegate some duties after her death last week.

- ´Trusted hands´ -

"My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities," Charles said in his first address as king last Friday, one day after his mother´s death.

"It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.

"But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."

British royals lend their support to a combined 3,000 groups to highlight good causes, secure publicity and raise valuable funds.

Patronages -- links with charities, military associations, professional bodies and public service organisations -- represent about one quarter of the royal family´s activities.

The queen had already been winding down activities since her 90th birthday in 2016, when she made her grandson William´s wife, Kate, patron of Wimbledon´s All England Lawn Tennis Club.

"In the last few years, the queen was passing on patronages to other members of the royal family; the process had already begun," said Majesty Magazine managing editor Joe Little told AFP.

"Nothing will happen immediately, but (they) will be distributed among the family."

The queen´s former patronages will be shared among other royals in a process that could take several years.