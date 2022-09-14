 
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
ABEUAlishbah Bint-e-Usman

Resham blames 'COVID's effects on brain' for polluting river

ABEUAlishbah Bint-e-Usman

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Image collage of Lollywood actress Resham. — Instagram/Screengrab
Lollywood actress Resham has responded to critics after she was heavily bashed by netizens and other famous personalities for throwing plastic bags in a river. 

On Sunday, the actress uploaded a video of herself throwing meat and bread into a river to feed aquatic animals. And while it was an act of kindness, she also disposed of plastic bags in the water, after which people expressed anger and called her out for her irresponsible act. 

Speaking to Geo.tv, Resham explained that she went to Charsadda for two days and spent time with the flood victims there, adding that on her way back, she stopped to feed aquatic animals.

Snapping back at netizens for subjecting her to vehement criticism, the actress said: "We are humans and make mistakes. It's not a big deal that people are criticising me. I don't care about their criticism." 

She continued to say that she was a "harmless person" as she "did not even realise that she was polluting the river by disposing of plastic therein." 

She continued to say that she found herself trending on social media after she returned from Charsadda. "It seemed like I did not throw just two bags in the water but was responsible for the entire world's pollution." 

"People are targetting me as if I have committed a sin and all the floods and catastrophe has happened because of me," she said.

Resham further explained that this happened because COVID has affected her brain twice. "I have had COVID twice and its effects are still there. I forget things and don't remember what I did four hours ago. This is why I did not realise what I was going to do and threw the bags in recklessness." 

