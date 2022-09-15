 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'life in danger' if he wears Koh-i-Noor Crown, says Hindu myth

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

King Charles is destined to face a series of 'misfortunes', if he decides to wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The precious stone, that the British took from India in the mid 1800s, is only suitable for women, declares a Hindu legend.

Men who wear it “will own the world, but will also know all its misfortunes,” says Reader's Digest.

"Only God or woman can wear it with impunity," it is believed.

The belief also states that "every prince who was in possession of the diamond would ultimately lose his power if not his life. For over 500 years the stone changed hands in gruesome battles and vicious coups."

"Lives of the rulers who owned the Koh-i-Noor diamond were filled with violence, murders, mutilations, torture and treachery. Whether or not people believe in the Curse of the Kohinoor Diamond, the history of the stone is undeniable - and the threat of the Koh-i-Noor curse is enough to make people cautious," notes Vulcan Forge.

With Charles' accession to the British throne, it is believed that the diamond will go in his Crown. Reports, however, suggest that Queen Consort Camilla will get it fixed into her Crown.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'on the verge of tears' as he loses 'main woman' after Diana: Photo

Prince Harry 'on the verge of tears' as he loses 'main woman' after Diana: Photo
Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?

Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?
Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war

Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war
Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding

Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding
R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges

R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges
Meghan Markle criticised for 'smirking' in picture with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle criticised for 'smirking' in picture with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Four-kilometre queue as mourners file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Four-kilometre queue as mourners file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin
Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost

Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost

Zac Efron's new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Zac Efron's new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession
Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern

Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern

Latest

view all