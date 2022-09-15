King Charles 'life in danger' if he wears Koh-i-Noor Crown, says Hindu myth

King Charles is destined to face a series of 'misfortunes', if he decides to wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond.



The precious stone, that the British took from India in the mid 1800s, is only suitable for women, declares a Hindu legend.

Men who wear it “will own the world, but will also know all its misfortunes,” says Reader's Digest.



"Only God or woman can wear it with impunity," it is believed.



The belief also states that "every prince who was in possession of the diamond would ultimately lose his power if not his life. For over 500 years the stone changed hands in gruesome battles and vicious coups."



"Lives of the rulers who owned the Koh-i-Noor diamond were filled with violence, murders, mutilations, torture and treachery. Whether or not people believe in the Curse of the Kohinoor Diamond, the history of the stone is undeniable - and the threat of the Koh-i-Noor curse is enough to make people cautious," notes Vulcan Forge.

With Charles' accession to the British throne, it is believed that the diamond will go in his Crown. Reports, however, suggest that Queen Consort Camilla will get it fixed into her Crown.