'I was very angry': Ayan Mukerji was fumed when Ranbir Kapoor dumped 'Brahmastra' for 'Sanju'

'I was very angry': Ayan Mukerji fumed when Ranbir Kapoor dumped 'Brahmastra' for 'Sanju'

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra took 11 years to see the light of day, as per Film Companion.

The Swades screenwriter pitched the idea of an Indian sci-fi superheroes film when he was involving working on Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, adding, he spelled out the script back in 2011 in Shimla, “I’ve always felt very powerful energy, a strong spirituality in our mountains. And I truly believe that it is from the energy of the Himalayas that the vision of Brahmastra was born."

The 39-year-old director took three years to complete the story of the film which was eyed to release in December 2016. However, the project went frozen due to several delays.

Mukerji roped in Ranbir Kapoor to play the titular role in Brahmastra. But at the time the actor was busy shooting for Sanju.

Reminiscing in a recent interview, the director said, “He [Kapoor] was about to start preparations with me but he decided to start Sanju first. I was very angry. I was happy that he is working with Raju Hirani but what about my project?”



As soon as the shooting begins, the director announced December 2019 will be the release date. However, Mukerji's vision of the film proved the 2019 release unfeasible due to complicated visual effects (VFX), and multiple reshoots.

During the pandemic, the Rockstar star contracted covid-19 on the set forcing the team to cool its heels. Finally, after many delays, and reshoots the team wrapped up the shooting of the film in March 2022.

On these delays that often halted, Kapoor said in an interview, “Where Brahmastra’s delays are concerned, I think when we started the film, we were not prepared for the animal that it was. It had too many special effects, and where the story was, we didn’t expect that. So we were learning as we were making it.”

The reportedly INR 410 crore film's VFX has been carried out by DNEG, a British-Indian special effects studio that won seven Oscars for its work. Their earlier renowned projects include films like Dune (2021), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Inception (2010), and Amazon's series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022). Mukerji’s film is slated to be DNEG’s first Indian project.

Meanwhile, after a journey of 11 years, Ayan Mukerji is reaping the success of Brahmastra, with the film smashing all records at the box-office.





