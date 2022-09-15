Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears after emotional dancing video

Paris Hilton continues to stand with Britney Spears amid the on-going drama with her sons as she sends love to the pop star on emotional video.

The This Is Paris star showered support to her longtime gal pal on her latest video showing her bursting into tears after energetic dance.

Fans of the Hold Me Closer star were left worried despite Spears claims that it was not a “breakdown” but a much needed “release.”

Hilton also showed support for the singer by dropping a heart eye emoji in the comment section of the video subtly hinting that she will always be there for Spears.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera!!!” Spears captioned the video. “It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now!!!”

“Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more !!! Psss… bawling,” she added.