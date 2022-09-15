Jennifer Garner reportedly engaged following her ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s wedding

 
Jennifer Garner is all set to tie the knot soon with beau John Miller following the headline making wedding of her ex husband Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez as per recent reports.

The Adam Project actor got engaged after the CaliGroup CEO popped the question right after her 50th birthday in April 2022 according to report published by OK! Magazine.

“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” the insider refuted the rumours that Garner is getting married just because her ex has tied the knot.

“They’d already decided they want a long-term future together,” the insider said. “It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official.”

Garner and Miller started dating after the actor got divorced from Affleck in 2018. However, they called it quits in 2020 only to get back together in April 2021.

Neither of the concerned parties have confirmed the news of their engagement as of yet.


