The Strokes announce first album in 6 years, 'Reality Awaits'

The Strokes are set to headline Coachella 2026

The Strokes are finally coming out with new music this summer.

The rock band has announced their long-awaited new album Reality Awaits, confirming in a social media teaser on April 6 that the record will arrive this summer. It marks their first studio release since 2020’s The New Abnormal.

The reveal came in true Strokes fashion. A cryptic video featuring a vintage 1980s Nissan 300ZX flashes across the screen as guitar chords build, before the message appears: “Reality Awaits. The new album by The Strokes. Out this summer.” The clip also teases with the line, “In the flesh, it’s even sexier.”

The band, fronted by Julian Casablancas, has kept a relatively low profile as a group in recent years, with members focusing on side projects. Casablancas, for instance, dropped new music with The Voidz in 2024. Still, anticipation for a full Strokes comeback has been building, especially after subtle hints in recent weeks.

Their last album, The New Abnormal, marked a major milestone, earning the band their first Grammy and reintroducing their signature sound to a new era of fans.

Now, the timing couldn’t be better. With major festival appearances lined up at Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands, the band is gearing up for a massive return to the stage.