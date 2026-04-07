David Schwimmer shares his bit on Kanye ‘Ye' West's apology

David Schwimmer has launched a stinging critique of Kanye "Ye" West's recent efforts to reconcile with the public, dismissing the rapper's latest apology as little more than a calculated PR move.

Taking to social media on Monday, the Friends star expressed deep scepticism over a paid advertisement Ye placed in the Wall Street Journal roughly two months ago.

Schwimmer suggested the timing was no coincidence, arriving just as the rapper prepares for a major return to the stage, including a controversial three-night headline slot at the UK’s Wireless Festival this June.

The actor didn't hold back in his assessment of the apology, noting that "an apology letter is just that: Words on paper."

He argued that the advertisement served primarily to generate publicity ahead of a concert tour rather than erasing years of abuse.

"It’s fine for his famous pals to pat him on the back and say, ‘It’s all good,’" Schwimmer wrote, "but the community he has harmed most has no reason to trust his apology is authentic."

He also reminded fans that Ye has apologised in the past, only to retract his statements and "double down on his virulent hatred of Jewish people."

Schwimmer’s comments come as a wave of corporate sponsors, including Pepsi, PayPal, and Diageo, have pulled their support from Wireless Festival over Ye's booking.

The actor thanked these brands for their "moral clarity," contrasting them with festival organisers who he believes are seeking to profit from a "hate-mongering" figure.

He specifically called out the festival’s decision to provide a platform to an artist who has previously released a song titled "Heil Hitler" and claimed to be a Nazi, urging remaining sponsors like Budweiser to follow suit and cut ties.

The backlash against the festival has reached the highest levels of British government, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling the booking "deeply concerning" and insisting that everyone has a responsibility to ensure the UK is safe for Jewish people.

Despite this pressure, Wireless promoter Melvin Benn has defended the decision, citing a personal belief in forgiveness and the rapper’s struggles with mental health.

Benn argued that providing a stage is not about giving Ye a platform for his opinions, but allowing him to perform music enjoyed by millions.

For Schwimmer, however, words are not enough.

He insisted that if Ye were truly sincere, he would take concrete actions such as meeting with Jewish leaders, donating a portion of his profits to charity, and publicly disavowing his most offensive material.

"I believe in forgiveness, but it takes much more than this," the actor concluded.

He maintained that until the rapper demonstrates a real commitment to rebuilding trust, he should not be granted a professional platform, as doing so makes organisers "tacitly complicit" in his past rhetoric.