Zendaya hints at the end of ‘Euphoria'

Zendaya has strongly suggested that the upcoming third season of Euphoria will be the show's final chapter, telling Drew Barrymore on her talk show that she thinks the new series will bring the story to a close.

When Barrymore asked whether season three would be the last, Zendaya was candid.

"I think so, yeah," she said.

Barrymore pressed further, asking whether viewers should approach it knowing an ending is coming, and Zendaya repeated herself: "Yes, I think so."

She then offered four words that will resonate with the show's devoted fanbase: "That closure is coming."

HBO declined to comment on whether the series is ending, stopping short of any official confirmation.

But the suggestion will come as little surprise to those who have been following the show closely.

The four-year gap between seasons two and three, during which cast members including Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Colman Domingo have become among the most sought-after names in Hollywood, has long fuelled speculation that the end was near.

The new season marks a significant shift in the story itself.

Because the first two seasons were set in high school, season three will follow the characters into adulthood via a time jump.

The official logline sets a notably more reflective tone: "A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil."

Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, Euphoria has been one of HBO's most talked-about series since its debut.

Levinson serves as executive producer alongside a large team that includes Drake and Ashley Levinson, among others.

Season three of Euphoria premieres on HBO on 12 April.