Olivia Rodrigo confirms major fan theory ahead of 'OR3' release

Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans' speculation about 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love'

Olivia Rodrigo just confirmed what her fans had been waiting for a long time, as they spotted pink and purple hued locks across different cities.

The 23-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Monday, April 3, and shared a video of herself placing an 'OR' locked in London.

The drivers license hitmaker took the internet by the storm with the video as fans felt validated to learn that she had been dropping the locks herself until now.

Rodrigo's fans began spotting the locks in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, and London, way before the Grammy winner announced her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

However, the lock theory hadn't been confirmed yet and fans began to debate whether the locks were fake and placed by fans.

Now that the theory is confirmed, the single announcement also seems more than likely.

One of the locks spotted had "April 17" written over it, which sparked rumours of a special announcement on the day.

Rodrigo's website also had April 7 marked on the calendar, and fans have been hoping for an announcement on 7 and the single release on 17.

An official announcement, however, has not been made as of yet.