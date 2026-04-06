Kaley Cuoco throws multiple parties for daughter Matilda's 3rd birthday

The couple got engaged in 2024, two years after confirming their relationship

Kaley Cuoco and her fiance Tom Pelphrey went all out for their daughter Matilda’s 3rd birthday.

The Big Bang Theory star and the Ozark actor threw multiple parties for their only daughter, whom they welcomed in March 2023. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, April 5, Cuoco shared snippets from Matilda’s eventful birthday month as she penned a sweet wish.

“From an east coast Ariel themed party to a west coast Spiderman get together, we celebrated this girl all month long!” the proud mom revealed.

“Matilda, you are the most special babe on the planet! Your smile and laugh brings joy to every person that surrounds you, we are so lucky to be your parents!” Cuoco added.

“I love you to the [stars], the [moon], the [earth], the [mountains] and back again!!!” the wish concluded.

Cuoco, 40, and Pelphrey, 43, publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2022, and got engaged two years later. During that time, Matilda was born.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Cuoco wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Addressing Pelphrey, Cuoco wrote, “ [I] didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”