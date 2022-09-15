 
Naseem Shah 'humbled' to auction 'memorable sixes' bat to help flood victims

Naseem Shah celebrates after hitting a boundary to win the Asia Cup Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — AFP
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who hit the winning sixes against Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2022 thriller match, said Thursday that he is "humbled" to auction the six-hitting bat to raise funds for flood victims.

The young cricketer had decided right after the match to put the bat on auction to use the money generated to help the flood affectees of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Naseem said he is giving the bat to former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's welfare organisation, Shahid Afridi Foundation, which is running a countrywide flood relief campaign.

"This bat is very precious for me but [keeping in view] the situation in the wake of floods in Pakistan, I am giving it to Shahid Afridi Foundation because Lala always helps the destitute and deserving people whenever there is a hard time," he said.

He said that he requested Afridi to help the people in his hometown Lower Dir and Swat like he always does to help the poor. He also expressed support for the senior cricketer and his foundation and encouraged people to do the same.

The star player borrowed fellow pacer Mohammad Hasnain's bat during the match against Afghanistan.

Naseem's two sixes assisted Pakistan to victory while cementing the departure of India and Afghanistan from the Asian event.

