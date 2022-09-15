 
Meghan Markle delayed Queen walkabout for ‘hair and makeup touchups’

Meghan Markle accused of delaying Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s walkabout for Queen Elizabeth ‘by an hour’ because of ‘hair and makeup’.

Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew issued this shocking claim in her interview with the Today Show.

She began by saying, “Interestingly, the reason that the walkabout was so late — it was scheduled to be nearly an hour before they actually came — was because of course Harry and Meghan had to go and get changed.”

“They weren’t wearing the proper formal mourning attire, so they had to quickly go and get changed — she added.

“I guess, do hair and make-up for Meghan. So that’s why they were late,” she added before concluding.

