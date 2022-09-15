 
Prince Harry marks solemn 38th birthday with last message from late Queen

Prince Harry’s 38th birthday has rolled around on September 15, 2022, just a week after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

As the royal family continues to take part in solemn events in remembrance of the Queen, including a royal procession behind her coffin on September 14, 2022, the day is sure to be a poignant day for the Duke of Sussex, who last celebrated his birthday with a special message from the Queen.

Prince Harry’s 37th birthday last year, while celebrated all the way in the US, included what is now remembered as the Queen’s last message for her beloved grandson.

The royal family’s social media account commemorated Prince Harry’s birthday last year by posting a series of photos of the Duke of Sussex, with the message: “Wishing the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”

Prince Harry is known to have enjoyed a close relationship with the Queen, despite leaving the royal family in 2020 and developing significant friction with other members of the family.

