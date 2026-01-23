Louis Tomlinson gets free album promotion thanks to Taylor Swift fans

Louis Tomlinson “got here” thanks to overworked Taylor Swift fans.

While the former One Direction star’s solo third album, How Did I Get Here?, is set to release on January 23, Swifties unintentionally gave a boost to its rollout.

On Thursday, January 22, the 34-year-old musician stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spilled the beans on his creative process behind his latest project and performed a track from the album.

“This is the record where I felt really comfortable with it,” he told Fallon about one of his songs from the 12-track album. “I felt comfortable making it, I really enjoyed the process and I even enjoyed doing the promo, which is a new thing for me.”

However, some of that promotion wasn’t exactly planned. Ahead of the album release, the Kill My Mind singer leaned into a cryptic rollout strategy, beginning with the release of the lead single Lemonade.

His Easter eggs were meant for fans but they were quickly picked up by Swift’s fanbase instead.

“It’s good watching people scramble for that stuff,” Tomlinson joked. “Another thing that was cool was Taylor Swift’s fans got a bit confused, thinking it was somehow related to her album. So I got free promo.”

Swifties are widely known as the internet’s most dedicated Easter-egg hunters with fans dissecting everything from lyrics and visuals to outfits and social media posts for clues about upcoming projects.