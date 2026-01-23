Charlie Puth strongly reacts to 'Wicked' Oscar snub: 'such a disappointment'

Charlie Puth is feeling emotional after Wicked: For Good Oscar cancellation.

The Attention singer, 34, is speaking out in support of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervio after both the stars got no Academy nomination announced on January 22.

“Ariana and Cynthia not getting nominated for Wicked is such a disappointment,” Charlie wrote on X. “I don’t watch a lot of movies, but I believe the amazing musicality they both showcased should be acknowledged.”

Beyond the absence of acting nominations for Ariana and Cynthia, Wicked: For Good failed to make an impact in the Oscar race altogether.

The film was shut out of nominations, missing out on Best Picture and recognition for its two original songs, No Place Like Home and The Girl in the Bubble.

Cynthia and Ariana both received Oscar nominations at last year’s ceremony, with Cynthia earning a Best Actress nod and Ariana landing a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

The first installment of Wicked scored 10 nominations overall, including Best Picture, and won Oscars for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

As they wrapped up the Wicked story, the two stars reflected on the journey with what they described as “overwhelming gratitude.”

“It's been such an incredible ride and an incredible experience to create with people we love so much and respect so much creatively,” Ariana told E! News in November, “but also who just have such great hearts.”

The 32-year-old added that she was excited for fans to “finally be able to get the full story” of Elphaba and Glinda and see the “full arc of these women that we love so much and have spent these years with.”

“It's almost five years that we've spent with them,” she said. “So, for them to finally be getting the full picture and to know the secrets we've known all along is very exciting.”