Lily Allen, David Harbour sell Brooklyn Townhouse at a huge loss

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020 before splitting in 2024

Lily Allen and her ex-husband David Harbour, 50, have reportedly sold the Brooklyn townhouse for $7million - taking a $1million loss on the property, which was originally listed for $8million back in October, according to TMZ.

The former couple who announced their separation in January 2025 had previously put their New York townhouse on the market for $8million, before slashing the price by $700,000, leaving the home listed for $7.3million.

It comes after Lily and David gave fans a sneak peek into their luxury Brooklyn home in 2023, after renovating the four-storey brownstone with the help of interior designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff.

The pair, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020 before splitting in 2024, opened up their home to Architectural Digest.

The home-which Lily described as a 'relaxing space' for her is believed to have remained empty since their split, with Lily relocating back to her native London while David had been busy filming and promoting Stranger Things.