Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawsuit reaches cruicial moment: 'Petty' move

Justin Baldoni makes new claims after Blake Lively's texts revealed Taylor Swift's support

Justin Baldoni responded to Blake Lively’s exposed texts with a new filing in court, demanding a firm action against her.

The 42-year-old actor and filmmaker requested that the court dismisses the Gossip Girl alum’s harassment lawsuit against him.

The Jane the Virgin star claimed that Lively’s allegations against him are “petty slights” which came about because of mere disagreements about their co-produced movie It Ends With Us.

In the latest deposition on Thursday, January 22, Baldoni’s legal team argued that Lively’s harassment allegations should not be considered in legal courts as they stem from minor grievances.

While the Another Simple Favor actress has accused Baldoni of harassment, orchestrating a smear campaign, and creating a toxic work environment, he has denied all such claims.

This comes after Lively’s private texts were submitted to court which gave further insights into her legal battle with her co-star.

The revealed emails revealed that Lively’s friends Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon, were all supportive of her after she shared her problems with Baldoni.

Swift even went on to compare working with him to a horror movie in one of the texts.

Despite Baldoni’s arguments, the judge noted that mere disagreements could also culminate into a serious issue worthy of legal action.

Lively and Baldoni are set to go to trial this May.