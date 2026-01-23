Hollywood icons reunite to fight against unauthorised use of AI

Scarlett Johansson has joined a growing group of famous creatives who are now but pushing back against how artificial intelligence is being used today.

The 41-year-old actress, who is best known for her iconic role in Avengers: Endgame, is now among more than 700 artists, writers and creators who are supporting a new campaign against AI.

However, the campaign came at a time when governments in US and Europe are discussing new rules for AI.

All the supporters believe the way some tech companies train their systems, has now crossed an important line. They said that some of the tech companies are using artists’ work without their permission or payment.

They stated: “Stealing our work is not innovation. It’s not progress. It’s theft – plain and simple.”

So according to the campaign, this is not just a problem for all the actors and writers as it also affects the entire US creative industry which includes film, television, music, publishing and digital media.

Moreover, these industries are providing many jobs to millions of people to help them shape culture all over the world, yet they are becoming more vulnerable as AI grows.

Cate Blanchett and Joseph Gordon Levitt are also trying their best to support this campaign.