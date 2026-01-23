 
Geo News

Hollywood icons reunite to fight against unauthorised use of AI

The government in the US and Europe are discussing new rules for Artificial Intelligence

By
Hina Ali
|

January 23, 2026

Hollywood icons reunite to fight against unauthorised use of AI
Hollywood icons reunite to fight against unauthorised use of AI

Scarlett Johansson has joined a growing group of famous creatives who are now but pushing back against how artificial intelligence is being used today.

The 41-year-old actress, who is best known for her iconic role in Avengers: Endgame, is now among more than 700 artists, writers and creators who are supporting a new campaign against AI.

However, the campaign came at a time when governments in US and Europe are discussing new rules for AI.

All the supporters believe the way some tech companies train their systems, has now crossed an important line. They said that some of the tech companies are using artists’ work without their permission or payment.

They stated: “Stealing our work is not innovation. It’s not progress. It’s theft – plain and simple.”

So according to the campaign, this is not just a problem for all the actors and writers as it also affects the entire US creative industry which includes film, television, music, publishing and digital media.

Moreover, these industries are providing many jobs to millions of people to help them shape culture all over the world, yet they are becoming more vulnerable as AI grows.

Cate Blanchett and Joseph Gordon Levitt are also trying their best to support this campaign.

Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig recall Emmy chaos that left Matt Bomer brushed off
Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig recall Emmy chaos that left Matt Bomer brushed off
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawsuit reaches cruicial moment: 'Petty' move
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawsuit reaches cruicial moment: 'Petty' move
Lily Allen, David Harbour sell Brooklyn Townhouse at a huge loss
Lily Allen, David Harbour sell Brooklyn Townhouse at a huge loss
Amanda Holden celebrates daughter Hollie's 14th birthday
Amanda Holden celebrates daughter Hollie's 14th birthday
Mariah Carey gears up for Olympics performance but one problem awaits
Mariah Carey gears up for Olympics performance but one problem awaits
Bambi turns 3: Tommy Fury shares sweet party moments
Bambi turns 3: Tommy Fury shares sweet party moments
Louis Tomlinson gets free album promotion thanks to Taylor Swift fans
Louis Tomlinson gets free album promotion thanks to Taylor Swift fans
Chris Pratt eyes 'Jurassic World' return with Scarlett Johansson
Chris Pratt eyes 'Jurassic World' return with Scarlett Johansson