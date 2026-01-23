Mariah Carey gears up for Olympics performance but one problem awaits

Mariah Carey will take the stage at Olympics ceremony 2026

Mariah Carey is about to create a mega pop moment as she performs in front of millions of listeners during the Olympics ceremony this year.

While the 56-year-old pop superstar is planning to take over the stage at the international event however, one trouble awaits.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker will not be entertaining her loyal fans, as she has agreed to sing songs entirely in Italian to respect the culture at the home ground.

Since the global tournament is opening at the San Siro stadium in Italy, the creative director behind the sporting tournament, Marco Bailich has requested to keep the performance in the national language.

Carey’s Italian performance will be held on February 6, at the stadium and will set the tone for a two and half hour ceremony to begin the games.

Speaking about seeking out Carey to do the honours, Bailich noted in his press conference, “When we ask artists to come, especially musical artists, we don’t want them to come and promote their own songs or new albums."

The Olympics creative lead commended the songstress for honouring his wish for the Italian set, saying, “I am very thankful for Mariah Carey," adding that she “enthusiastically” embraced the difficult choice of singing an Italian song despite usually singing only in American, with a few Spanish verses at times.

Although he did not reveal Carey’s set, when pried, Bailich shared that it would be a “very well known song” to the Italian natives and is sure to spark an emotional reaction among the public, adding that the pop star will “sing in a very, very courageous way.”