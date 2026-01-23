Amanda Holden celebrates daughter Hollie's 14th birthday

Amanda's youngest child turned 14 years old on Friday

Amanda Holden has shared a sweet tribute to mark her daughter Hollie's birthday, as her youngest child turned 14 years old on Friday.

The Britain's Got Talent star, 54, who shares daughters Hollie and Lexi, 20, with her husband Chris Hughes, marked the occasion with close family members.

She shared a stunning snap of the teenager looking like her double, while enjoying dinner at the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel, taken during the family's trip to Los Angeles in October.

The TV personality added a heartwarming video to the post of a little Hollie running towards her mum and dad in the park and declaring: 'BASH!'

And in the caption, she added little explainers for each of the photos and clips, writing: '1 -HRH -Beverly Hills Hotel. 2- HRH - sitting on the ‘naughty step’ and was a huge fan of Peppa Pig'. 3- watch video until end -so cute!!!! (if ever she hurt herself) we’d say BASH!'

Amanda also gushed: 'Our little HRH turns 14th today. Our fire cracker-our very sassy, hugely talented Hollie!! We love you darling Hollie Rose Hughes'.

Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her famous followers, with soap star and close pal Nicola Stephenson.