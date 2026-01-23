Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig recall Emmy chaos that left Matt Bomer brushed off

Bowen Yang and Kristen Wiig set the record straight about the moment they appeared to give actor Matt Bomer the cold shoulder during the 2024 Emmy Awards.

On Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum reminisced about presenting alongside Wiig, Seth Meyers and Maya Rudolph in a segment honoring 50 years of SNL.

The group had been scrambling backstage rewriting presenter copy multiple times as they weren’t sure if Rudolph who was sick would make it, or if Meyers’ schedule would allow him to appear.

Yang recalled the frantic atmosphere, “Kristen and I were in that dressing room with our pencils, while Matt Bomer was sitting in the other corner, wanting to say hi to us. And we’re like, ‘We’re in the middle of something.’”

Wiig added that they did greet the White Collar star but the urgency of rewriting left them “locked in.”

Despite the chaos, the Emmy bit went off smoothly.

Rudolph opened with a tongue-in-cheek jab at Lorne Michaels joking he had lost all 85 of his nominations.

Meyers corrected her and reminded the audience Michaels had in fact won 24 Emmys out of more than 100 nominations, according to the Television Academy.

Wiig then reassured Michaels from the stage, “You do have value. You are worthy. And you are not and have never been a loser even though you have lost a lot.”

Looking back Yang and Wiig agreed the night was 'so fun'.