Bambi turns 3: Tommy Fury shares sweet party moments

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague's daughter, Bambi, has turned three.

The toddler celebrated her third birthday on Friday, with the boxer, 26, marking the occasion alongside friends the day before.

The proud father gave fans an inside look at Bambi's Jelly cat-themed party, which featured a three tier cake, pastel coloured balloon arch, and Jelly cat gift bags as part of her 'pre-birthday' celebrations.

In the first photo, Bambi is seen wearing a pink ballet outfit, complete with a ruffled tutu and strawberry printed shoes.

In another snaps, shared to his Instagram Story, Tommy lifted Bambi up to blow out her candles while every cheered.

While Molly-Mae has yet to share any photos, her sister Zoe Rae cuddled Bambi for a sweet snap which she uploaded to her own Instagram.

Zoe recently revealed that the influencer about the family time she enjoyed with the influencer and her daughter, Bambi.

The former Love Island star, 26, who has since rekindled her romance with her partner Tommy Fury,' stayed over for a few nights' last week-despite owning a £4 million mansion just a short distance away.