 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid won’t rush romance with Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She’s Smart’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Gigi Hadid won’t rush romance with Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She’s Smart’
Gigi Hadid won’t rush romance with Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She’s Smart’ 

Gigi Hadid has been dubbed "too mature" for Leonardo DiCaprio as she's very "smart" for her age.

An insider told Daily Mail that Hadid recently parted ways with her ex Zayn Malik and would never rush romance with the Titanic star.

Keeping in mind DiCaprio’s dating history, the model “will be looking before she leaps,” the insider told the publication.

“Gigi is still fresh out of a very bad break up plus Leo has a reputation. We'll see. But she's a smart girl and will be looking before she leaps,” the source said.

Another source with links with the modeling world noted referring to Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid, “Gigi is a very mature 27.”

“She spent years looking after Yolanda when she was so ill with Lyme disease, and would drive her to hospital when she had flare ups”

“Then she's dealt with a lot with Zayn, and of course she is a mom too. It wouldn't surprise me if she was actually too grown up for Leo,” the insider noted.

More From Entertainment:

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle
Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

King Charles’ annoyance over pen draws comparisons to 'patient' Queen Elizabeth

King Charles’ annoyance over pen draws comparisons to 'patient' Queen Elizabeth
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reflects on how to deal with ‘nepotism thing’

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reflects on how to deal with ‘nepotism thing’
Prince Harry, William feud: ‘Seeds of reconciliation’ planted on Queen’s death

Prince Harry, William feud: ‘Seeds of reconciliation’ planted on Queen’s death
Jimmy Kimmel says sorry to Quinta Brunson over Emmys stage stunt after backlash

Jimmy Kimmel says sorry to Quinta Brunson over Emmys stage stunt after backlash
Royal guard protecting Queen’s coffin dramatically faints in front of mourners

Royal guard protecting Queen’s coffin dramatically faints in front of mourners

Meghan serves as stabilizing force for Harry amid controversial church exit

Meghan serves as stabilizing force for Harry amid controversial church exit
Queen Consort Camilla warned of ‘disruption’ in her life

Queen Consort Camilla warned of ‘disruption’ in her life
Drew Barrymore, Selma Blair clear air on death threat letters: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Selma Blair clear air on death threat letters: Watch
Gun carriage that carried Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey has rich history

Gun carriage that carried Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey has rich history
Prince Harry to mark 38th birthday with Meghan Markle, Prince William in muted celebrations

Prince Harry to mark 38th birthday with Meghan Markle, Prince William in muted celebrations

Latest

view all