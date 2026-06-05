Newlyweds Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make time for fitness on wedding getaway

Dua looked incredibly toned in a black sports bra and matching leggings as she linked arms with her new husband

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are making the most of their time together as they hit the gym ahead of their £1.5million wedding celebrations in Sicily.

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, 30, who was reportedly excited to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Eternity actor Callum Turner, 36, tied the knot on May 31 at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.

The intimate ceremony took place on Sunday morning, ahead of the couple's lavish three-day celebration in Sicily's capital, Palermo, which is set to run from Thursday to Saturday.

Dua looked incredibly toned in a black sports bra and matching leggings as she linked arms with her new husband

In photos published by DailyMail, Dua and Callum were seen heading out for a workout at the Villa Igiea Hotel on the outskirts of Palermo.

Dua looked incredibly toned in a black sports bra and matching leggings as she linked arms with her new husband.





Meanwhile, Callum cut a casual figure in a sleeveless FC shirt while accompanying his wife , who is a well-known diehard Arsenal fan.

On Thursday morning, Dua and Callum made the most of their £6,000-a-night five-star hotel as they relaxed on the balcony.

The hotel is also expected to host several of their wedding guests through out the weekend.

Dua and Callum's private jet landed in Sicily on Wednesday night, just before 10.30pm local time, following a two-hour 20-minute flight from Luton.