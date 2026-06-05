Ariana Grande drops two more versions of ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’

Ariana Grande is keeping the releases coming with new Hate That I Made You Love Me versions.

On Thursday, June 4, the 32-year-old pop star dropped two more additional versions of the lead and first single of her upcoming album, Petal.

After debuting the single on May 29, the 7 Rings hitmaker previously issued a Live From Rehearsal, A Cappella, and an Instrumental edition.

However, this is not the end as the Bang Bang chart-topper has now unveiled a Guitar-Only and Stripped version of the track.

The tracks are available as part of physical and digital releases.

Serving as the lead single, the rollout for Hate That I Made You Love Me included a few key milestones

The horror-themed music video co-starring Justin Long premiered a few days later on Monday, June 1.

Over the first week of June, Grande additionally dropped multiple alternate versions on iTunes, including a "melody pass" version and the "ari lyric draft from bed" voice note.

She dropped the very first demo melody of the song and reflected on the day she began working on Petal.

Petal marks a deeply personal, vulnerable, and growth-oriented chapter for Grande following her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine tour and Wicked success.