Thursday Sep 15 2022
Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’



Kim Kardashian reveals she is focusing on her career after parting ways with Pete Davidson as she "just want to chill" for a little while. 

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the reality TV star said that she’s “happily single” after her shocking split from the comedian.

The Kardashians star went on to say that her romantic choices are “clearly not working” and despite not looking for a new boyfriend, she would want to have a relationship with a doctor or a lawyer.

“I feel like I have to do something like go to different places. Clearly it's not working what I'm doing,” the star said. “So I don't know, maybe like [go to] a hospital, and meet a doctor. A law firm.”

She was then asked by the host how she navigates the dating scene as a celebrity to which Kim responded, “I haven't really thought about it. Because I just am not looking.”

“I just want to chill for a bit. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum added.

However, Kim would not be relying on dating applications which she has previously used in the past, saying, “I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something like go to different places.”

“I think it's going to be scientist, neuroscientist, bio chemist, doctor, attorney, that is maybe what I envision in the future,” she added.

