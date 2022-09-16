Bollywood stars’ reaction over Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement: Photos

Tennis star Roger Federer had recently announced that he would retire after the Laver Cup in London on Thursday.



Reportedly, the 20-time Grand Slam winner broke the news in a social media post, saying, he would “play more tennis in the future but not in grand slams or on the tour”.

Soon after this announcement, fans and admirers expressed their sadness over this decision.

Even several Bollywood celebs also reacted to this heartbreaking news on their social media handles.

Moments later, Anushka Sharma, who is a sports enthusiast herself, took to Instagram story to share Federer’s audio message that he uploaded on his social media and called him “Genius” while added a heartbroken emoticon in a caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan re-shared the images of the letter by Federer and wrote a “legend” on her IG story.

Other stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and Pooja Hedge also showed their love for a great sportsman.

Take a look at their reactions:



