King Charles’ visit to Wales: Cardiff prepares to welcome the new monarch

King Charles III will make his first official visit to Wales as monarch today (on Friday).

The new monarch and the Queen Consort, Camilla will travel to Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff and will attend a service of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth in Senedd during their visit.

Thousands of well wishers are expected to attend Cardiff Castle to greet their former Prince and new King.

The royals will also meet with local members of the community as part of the schedule for their trip. The King is also set to hold a private audience with Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales.

The meeting will take place at Cardiff Castle, where the first 2,000 people in line will be permitted to enter.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to the Senedd in the afternoon to receive a Motion of Condolence for Her Majesty from the First Minister, Mark Drakeford MS.

Upon the King’s arrival in Wales, royalist Janine Brown said, "I'm glad that he's got his opportunity to become King, it's as it should be, obviously in sad circumstances but I think he'll make a good King."

King Charles III served as Prince of Wales for over 53 years.

Prince William has been given the title of new Prince of Wales in King Charles’ first address to the nation after signing proclamation.