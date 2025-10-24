Bad Bunny achieves major success ahead of Super Bowl

Bad Bunny becomes Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century

Bad Bunny was named Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century at the 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards.

During a ceremony held at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, the Puerto Rican superstar, took home 11 prizes, including Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Hollywood icon Rita Moreno took to the stage to present Bad Bunny with the award for Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century.

"When I started my career, being Latino in the United States meant facing barriers. Opportunities were few, almost non-existent, and every small step forward was a victory," the West Side Story actress recalled, addressing the audience in Spanish.

"I see an artist who brings the world to Latin culture with the same strength and passion that kept me going and allowed me to never give up," she further said.

Bad Bunny then walked onto the stage, performed a few dance moves as the crowd cheered, and embraced Moreno.

The King of Latin Trap went on to thank his fans, fellow nominees, and the screen star in a heartfelt acceptance speech.

"For me, it's an honour to receive this award from your hands. I respect you and admire you so much. Every time I hear other artists speak as you did of me, it tells me that doing things from a good place and with your heart, it's always the best decision," he told Monera.

"I know how much I have worked, and not just me, but my whole team. At the same time, I'm 100 per cent aware that any one of my colleagues could have been given this award," Bad Bunny concluded.

Other artists to win big included Karol G, who won six awards, including Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female, and Shakira, who was named Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo.