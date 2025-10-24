KISS stars mark reunion to honour late guitarist Ace Frehley

KISS members reunite for late guitarist Ace Frehley

KISS members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss reunited to remember their late bandmate Ace Frehley at his memorial service.

The three original members of the group - who have not appeared in public together since attending the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2014 - came back together in New York to pay their last respects to guitarist.

Ace was remembered at a service held in the Bronx area of New York City which was attended by the three surviving original members of the iconic rock band.

Additionally, their longtime pal, broadcaster Eddie Trunk, shared a memorial prayer card on Instagram and began: "[Ace Frehley] has now been laid to rest in Bronx NY.”

"It has been an emotional couple of days to say the least saying farewell to a rock icon and longtime friend. All of the services went as well as they could and were attended by a small group of family and close friends, including the 3 surviving original members of @kissonline," he wrote.

He continued, "It was an honor to be invited to attend and participate and saw some old friends and made some new ones celebrating Ace.

"His family did give me the okay to pursue a tribute show / fan celebration at some point. That’s something I feel, and many others feel, is deserved and should happen. There is nothing at all to share yet on this, but when there is you will for sure know about it. I think it’s important for Ace’s legacy, his fans, and the countless guitar players he influenced,” Eddie further mentioned.

"Again, when there is real news and a real plan on this, I’ll let you know. For now, crank up the music and remember and celebrate Ace for all he gave us and left us with," he concluded sentimentally.

Additionally, KISS have also paid tribute to their pal and guitarist, Ace, on their official social media, that read, "We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley.”

They added, "He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.”

"He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. Our thoughts are with [Ace's ex-wife] Jeanette, [daughter] Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world," KISS concluded.