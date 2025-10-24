Chris Brown appears in court for assault charge: report

Chris Brown shows up in court

U.S. singer Chris Brown made a surprise appearance in a London court on Friday for a hearing ahead of his trial next year on charges of attacking a music producer in a London nightclub.

Brown earlier this year denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, and also a less serious charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, over what prosecutors say was an "unprovoked attack" with a bottle in 2023.

The 36-year-old was not required to attend but appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Friday, where he spoke only to confirm his name.

Brown appeared in the dock alongside his co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, 38, who has also previously denied the charges against him. The pair's trial is due to begin in October 2026.

Brown, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as "Loyal", "Run It" and "Under the Influence", was granted bail in May after paying 5 million pounds ($6.71 million) in order to begin his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour, which concluded this week.

The R&B star was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England in May after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident.