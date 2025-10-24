Keith Urban goes 'out of his way' to support Kelsea Ballerini in Chase Stokes split

Kelsea Ballerini gets helps from Keith Urban to move on from Chase Stokes

Keith Urban is said to be offering his support to the longtime pal Kelsea Ballerini following her split from Chase Stokes.

The country singer Kelsea recently broke up from Outer Banks star after two years of dating.

Now, insiders revealed that while it was assumed that in 2025, the duo will make things official, they have grown apart instead.

An insider told Radar Online, "Everyone in Kelsea's world is really pulling for her right now. It was widely assumed 2025 would be the year that she and Chase made things official, but instead they've been clashing and growing apart to a point where there was no other option but to split."

Moreover, sources shared that Keith is offering his support to Kelsea during this tough times, stating, "She looks at Keith like an older brother figure, as well as a career mentor, and really values his advice more than most."

Adding, "So, it's certain that he'll be key in helping her pick up the pieces and move on."

As per the sources, "Once this all blows over, he's certain she'll find a guy who'll truly cherish and appreciate her. In the meantime, he's going out of his way to comfort and support her however he can."

"Kelsea's brokenhearted, and she's grateful to friends like Keith for being there for her and telling her to hang in there and that she's not alone," the source noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were first linked in early 2023. Notably, Keith Urban also broke up with wife Nicole Kidman, after 19 years of marriage.