George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon to bless screens with new Ocean’s film

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon are set to bless the big screens for one more time as they have reportedly agreed to appear together in next film of Ocean’s series.

The stellar cast of the blockbuster heist movies would reunite for the fourth installment of the trilogy 15 years after Ocean’s Thirteen release as per The Sun.

“Rumours of a film starring George, Brad and Matt have swirled for years but the timing was off and their jam-packed schedules meant that it was just not possible,” an insider told the outlet.

“Finally the right team for the job has come together in a bid to make it a huge success and the main stars thought it would be good fun to revisit.

“The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was an opportunity that was too good to miss,” the source added.

The golden trio plays the role of Rusty Ryan, Danny Ocean and Linus Caudwell respectively in the famous trilogy, the first part of which was dropped in 2001.

In the past, there were talks of a new sequel but the results were not fruitful due to passing of cast members, Bernie Mac, who portrayed the role of Frank Catton and Carl Reiner, who plays Saul Bloom, in the films.