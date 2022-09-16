 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon to bless screens with new Ocean’s film

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon to bless screens with new Ocean’s film
George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon to bless screens with new Ocean’s film 

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon are set to bless the big screens for one more time as they have reportedly agreed to appear together in next film of Ocean’s series.

The stellar cast of the blockbuster heist movies would reunite for the fourth installment of the trilogy 15 years after Ocean’s Thirteen release as per The Sun.

“Rumours of a film starring George, Brad and Matt have swirled for years but the timing was off and their jam-packed schedules meant that it was just not possible,” an insider told the outlet.

“Finally the right team for the job has come together in a bid to make it a huge success and the main stars thought it would be good fun to revisit.

“The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was an opportunity that was too good to miss,” the source added.

The golden trio plays the role of Rusty Ryan, Danny Ocean and Linus Caudwell respectively in the famous trilogy, the first part of which was dropped in 2001.

In the past, there were talks of a new sequel but the results were not fruitful due to passing of cast members, Bernie Mac, who portrayed the role of Frank Catton and Carl Reiner, who plays Saul Bloom, in the films.

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik trying to win Gigi Hadid back amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Zayn Malik trying to win Gigi Hadid back amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours
King Charles wins heart of Prince Harry

King Charles wins heart of Prince Harry
King Charles III's faces anti-monarchy protests amid Wales visit

King Charles III's faces anti-monarchy protests amid Wales visit
Russia slams UK after Putin was snubbed from Queen’s funeral

Russia slams UK after Putin was snubbed from Queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II used to watch ‘The Crown’ on projector: Matt Smith

Queen Elizabeth II used to watch ‘The Crown’ on projector: Matt Smith

Kate Middleton’s calm composure reminds people of Princess Diana, royal commentator

Kate Middleton’s calm composure reminds people of Princess Diana, royal commentator

'Get a husky': Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone reveals gruesome injury in new post

'Get a husky': Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone reveals gruesome injury in new post
Kate Middleton leaves young girl 'overwhelmed' with sweet gesture

Kate Middleton leaves young girl 'overwhelmed' with sweet gesture
Brenda Edwards reads out a heartbreaking letter from King Charles about her late son

Brenda Edwards reads out a heartbreaking letter from King Charles about her late son
Prince Harry once called Matt Smith ‘granddad’ as he played Prince Philip in ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry once called Matt Smith ‘granddad’ as he played Prince Philip in ‘The Crown’
Meghan Markle's company during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Meghan Markle's company during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Meghan Markle will not attend Queen’s vigil with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle will not attend Queen’s vigil with Prince Harry

Latest

view all