Saturday Sep 17 2022
Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Trevor Noah has recently slammed “internet racists” for trolling the Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid over casting Black US singer Halle Bailey in the leading role.

On Thursday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah showed a news footage which reported that the movie’s first teaser received 1.5 million dislikes on YouTube mainly because of the black actress playing the Ariel in a movie.

Noah expressed his annoyance over this online backlash, as he remarked, “Really, people? We’re doing this again?”

He went on to explain, “Once again, a bunch of internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a Black person.”

Noah mentioned that Finding Nemo is also a Black story which is about “a fish who can’t find his dad”.

“Honestly, I don’t know what the big deal is. You guys realise that Nemo was black, too, right? That whole movie was about a fish who can’t find his dad. I can say that ’cause my dad left, and he’s white, so who’s racist now?” quipped the host.

Noah jokingly said, “This is so ridiculous. I mean of course The Little Mermaid is Black. Everyone whose name starts with ‘Little’ is Black.”

The host jested, “If you heard there’s a woman named Little Mermaid, you’d just assume she’s on a track with Cardi B.”

“I hope this scandal doesn’t overshadow the rest of the movie. The Little Mermaid is a beautiful story about a young woman changing her core identity to please a man,” he added.

Watch here:


