 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin
Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin

A man was arrested for breaking the queue to rush to the Queen’s coffin on Friday.

According to details, police have arrested a man who reportedly pushed through the queue, including a seven-year-old girl, and run to the coffin.

Before lifting the royal standard, he then attempted to grab Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s casket.

The Met Police also issued the statement: “22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

"He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.”

Meanwhile, a witness recalled the shocking incident while speaking to the Daily Mail: “We saw him (the man) in the queue from the beginning of the queue and throughout the day, he was by himself. “

“When we entered the room we were at the top of the stairs when we saw the incident.

“A lady screamed as it happened it was quite unnerving. Although he was detained and people kept calm and carried on,” the witness added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral

Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral
Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test

Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test
BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band

BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band
Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?
BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out
Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch

Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral
Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report

Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report
Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout

Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout
Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’

Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’

Latest

view all