Saturday Sep 17 2022
Prince William and mourners exchange heartfelt words

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Prince William could not control his emotions as he thanked the crowd waiting in line for spending hours in the cold outside Westminster Hall to pay their tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. 

The new Prince of Wales, while shaking hands with royal mourners, got emotional and said: "You're doing amazing for getting through this." The crowd then responded, saying: "We love you!"

"It's very emotional being here because she would never believe this, honestly," he added, amazed by the number of people queuing.

Prince William said: "It's amazing you're all here, it really is. And I hope the queue goes fast for you"

"And you make lots of friends on the way," he added.

"Lovely to see you," he added.

Some of the mourners responded to Kate' husband, saying: "We love you!"

The father-of-tree then moved to the back of the queue to thank other royal mourners. William previously cracked a joke with the crowd, saying "cold hands" after holding a mourner's hand who had spent a long time in the cold.

