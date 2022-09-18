 
Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown

Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown teamed up to recreate an iconic scene from Carey’s Honey music video.

Carey posted the hilarious collab on her social media handles. In the clip, Carey re-enacts the part when she is attempting to escape her kidnappers. The Stranger Things actor and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi pretend to be the kidnappers questioning the crooner.

Like in the original video, Carey lip-syncs her response in Spanish, pretending that she doesn’t understand any English while being tied in handcuffs – for which Carey is using a gold chain.

There is also a cameo by Carey’s 11-year-old twins — Moroccan and Monroe — and her current boyfriend Bryan Tanaka portraying the characters of the gangsters who tried to scare her into answering their questions.

On TikTok, the We Belong Together singer quoted the famous line from the Honey video “Go eat a buffet”. Whereas, on Twitter, she shared that she was “Reliving the splendor of the Honey video with surprise guests! #butterfly25.”


Honey was the lead single off Carey's sixth studio album Butterfly which Columbia Records released on Sept. 16, 1997.

