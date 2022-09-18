Fake 'pir' allegedly rapes Punjab girl under ploy of 'shooing away jinn'

Representational image of a cop standing alert in Punjab Police van in Lahore. — Online/File

In a grisly incident, a fake pir (spiritual healer) allegedly raped a girl in Punjab's Gojra city, under the pretext of shooing away a jinn that had supposedly possessed the victim.



Police said that the victim came to the astana of the "spiritual healer" with her brother for prayer in a bid to cast away the jinn but fell prey to the vile act. They said that a case has been registered under the sections of the Pakistan Penal Code pertaining to rape and sexual assault.

The probe into the matter will officially be launched after the medical examination of the victim, they added.