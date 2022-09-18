 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Fake 'pir' allegedly rapes Punjab girl under ploy of 'shooing away jinn'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Representational image of a cop standing alert in Punjab Police van in Lahore. — Online/File
Representational image of a cop standing alert in Punjab Police van in Lahore. — Online/File

In a grisly incident, a fake pir (spiritual healer) allegedly raped a girl in Punjab's Gojra city, under the pretext of shooing away a jinn that had supposedly possessed the victim.

Police said that the victim came to the astana of the "spiritual healer" with her brother for prayer in a bid to cast away the jinn but fell prey to the vile act. They said that a case has been registered under the sections of the Pakistan Penal Code pertaining to rape and sexual assault.

The probe into the matter will officially be launched after the medical examination of the victim, they added.

More From Pakistan:

Only PM Shehbaz Sharif will appoint new army chief: Fazl tells Imran Khan

Only PM Shehbaz Sharif will appoint new army chief: Fazl tells Imran Khan
Karachi weather update: Drizzle likely today in port city

Karachi weather update: Drizzle likely today in port city
School assembly, PT sessions banned as dengue cases swell in Karachi

School assembly, PT sessions banned as dengue cases swell in Karachi
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address UNGA on Sept 23, highlight action on climate change threat

PM Shehbaz Sharif to address UNGA on Sept 23, highlight action on climate change threat
Russia offered gas, wheat aid amid famine risk in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Russia offered gas, wheat aid amid famine risk in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Weekly currency update: Dollar may surpass all time-high of Rs240 next week

Weekly currency update: Dollar may surpass all time-high of Rs240 next week
Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak

Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak
WHO warns of ‘second disaster’ in Pakistan

WHO warns of ‘second disaster’ in Pakistan
PM calls on nation to donate blankets, baby food for flood victims

PM calls on nation to donate blankets, baby food for flood victims
NAB Amendment Bill: PM Shehbaz's graft cases among 50 sent back by accountability courts

NAB Amendment Bill: PM Shehbaz's graft cases among 50 sent back by accountability courts

PM Shehbaz to decide on army chief's appointment after talks with Nawaz Sharif: Khurram Dastgir

PM Shehbaz to decide on army chief's appointment after talks with Nawaz Sharif: Khurram Dastgir
In a first, Pakistan to offer animal welfare course in schools

In a first, Pakistan to offer animal welfare course in schools

Latest

view all