Sunday Sep 18 2022
Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video

Farhan Akhtar is working on 'Jee Le Zaraa' as a director

Actor/director Farhan Akhtar spends a musical Sunday with his dogs, and shares the adorable moment on social media. 

The actor shared the video and wrote: “Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest.”

In the video, Farhan could be seen singing along with his guitar while the two of his dogs sat along and copied him.

See the video:

His sister Zoya Akhtar commented on the video, and called it the best band ever. Many other celebrity colleagues namely; Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur also commented on the video.

Earlier today, Farhan also shared a cute picture for mother Shabana Azmi's birthday. The picture showed the mother-son due dancing together at his wedding. The actor wrote: "Happy Birthday @azmishabana. Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally dance together."

The Dil Chahta Hai actor was last seen in the film Toofan in which he played the role of a boxer.

According to PinkVilla, Farhan Akhtar is currently working on the film Jee Le Zaraa as a director. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar and will feature: Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. 

