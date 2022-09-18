 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt: The most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry

Geo Films is the officially partner of the film The Legend of Maula Jatt
Bilal Lashari’s The legend of Maula Jatt has gained an exceptional fan following before the release, the trailer gets over 60 million views across all social media platforms.

The trailer has received much appreciation by the audience on all across all social media platforms including; TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The film is said to be the most expensive movies of Pakistan having the most expensively accumulated cast, namely: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed and more.

The Legend of Maula Jatt also features some of the prominent singers of the Pakistani industry like; Ali Azmat and Faris Shafi.

The upcoming most-expensive Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979 classic film Maula Jatt backed by Yunus Malik.

The dialogues of the film are written by Nasir Adeeb whereas the screenplay has been penned down by Bilal Lashari.

Originally, The Legend of Maula Jatt was planned to be released in 2019 but now it will hit the theatres on October 13th, 2022. 

