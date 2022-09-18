Queen’s coffin procession ‘very difficult’ for grieving Prince William

file footage

Prince William reportedly found it ‘very difficult’ to walk behind his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s coffin last week, even admitting that it reminded him of his mother Princess Diana’s death, reported Express UK.



The revelation came from royal expert Richard Palmer, who shared that the new Prince of Wales reportedly engaged in some heartfelt conversations with mourners when he stepped out at Sandringham with wife Kate Middleton.

Palmer shared: “Prince William told a woman sympathising with him at Sandringham that the procession had been ‘very difficult’ and had reminded him of walking behind his mother’s coffin.”

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96, and members of the royal family have kept regular public appearances during the ten-day mourning period before her state funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.