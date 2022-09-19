 
Monday Sep 19 2022
In Pictures: Kriti Sanon spends quality vacation with family in Europe

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently in Europe, spending quality time with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon.

Sanon has been actively sharing her pictures from the trip. The actress went to Eiffel Tower, Disneyland Paris and posted breathtaking pictures from these well-known tourists spots of Paris.

Kriti shared a series of pictures featuring; Rahul Sanon (Father), Geeta Sanon (mother) and Nupur Sanon (sister) and wrote: "Bonjour #FranceDiaries".

Her fans are drooling over the trip pictures. One of the fans commented: "Most beautiful actress ever", whereas another fan wrote: "Eiffel tower bas thoda sa hi bada Kriti se."

On the work front, the Luka Chuppi actress was last seen in Bachchhan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

She further has four films lined up next including: Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff, Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, lastly, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, as per HindustanTimes.

