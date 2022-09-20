 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s funeral records to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth’s historic funeral on September 19, 2022, could easily break previous viewership records set by other major royal events, including the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997.

As per a TV analyst quoted by Express UK, the late Queen’s funeral is estimated to have been watched by some 4.1 billion people around the world, almost half of the world’s population.

According to analyst Carolina Beltramo, the record of the most watched TV event in the UK has been held by the funeral of Princess Diana, which happened 25 years ag; it was reportedly watched by some 32.1 million people on their TVs in the UK, and global audience numbers touched 2.5 billion.

If Beltramo’s estimation is proved correct, it would emerge that the Queen’s funeral attracted almost double the number of viewers as Diana’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at age 96 in Balmoral on September 8, 2022, after prolong health and mobility issues. A ten-day mourning period followed, with millions queuing up to watch her coffin as she lay in state first in Scotland and then at Westminster Hall.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch
Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimisation’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimisation’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave

Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave
Sarah Ferguson's 'scandalous pics' brought up during Queen's funeral

Sarah Ferguson's 'scandalous pics' brought up during Queen's funeral
Britain ‘tremendously’ handled Queen Elizabeth II's death: Liz Truss

Britain ‘tremendously’ handled Queen Elizabeth II's death: Liz Truss
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral draws record-breaking viewership: DETAILS

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral draws record-breaking viewership: DETAILS
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘anxious’ to see Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘anxious’ to see Lilibet, Archie
Disney mulls cancelling Black Panther 2 release in theatres: Report

Disney mulls cancelling Black Panther 2 release in theatres: Report

Vanessa Hudgens throwbacks to the ’90s with THIS look

Vanessa Hudgens throwbacks to the ’90s with THIS look
Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry melt hearts with sweet interaction at Queen funeral

Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry melt hearts with sweet interaction at Queen funeral
Will Smith celebrates wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday following Oscar slapgate

Will Smith celebrates wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday following Oscar slapgate

Lady Gaga impressionist drag queen surprises security at Miami concert

Lady Gaga impressionist drag queen surprises security at Miami concert

Latest

view all