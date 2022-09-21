 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘unable to move on’ until Harry and Meghan Markle’s apology?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘unable to move on’ until Harry and Meghan Markle’s apology?

Prince of Wales, Prince William is reportedly still furious over the way he and Kate Middleton were treated and awaiting apology from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Hollywood Gossip, quoting The Telegraph, reported Prince William is still seething over the way he and Kate had been treated.

“William and Kate are unable to move on until Harry and Meghan at least ‘acknowledge’ the hurt they have caused – let alone apologise for it,” the article reads.

The report further says, “They feel that Oprah crossed a line and that someone should acknowledge the motives behind it and the pain it caused.”

According to The Telegraph, William, Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton struck a truce after the death of Queen Elizabeth and stepped out together to review tributes to the monarch, however, ‘the trust is gone’

Although, the past week represented a chance for reconciliation among the ‘Fab Four’, a lasting peace remains elusive, it further said.

