Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman to feature in Hulu’s 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

Logan Lerman, best known as Percy in the Percy Jackson films, will be featured in the upcoming adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s 2017 novel of the same name, We Were the Lucky Ones, reported Variety.

Inspired by true events, the series is based on the bestseller novel about a Polish Jewish family separated at the start of WWII, determined to survive and reunite. Lerman plays Addy, the middle child, who is 25 years old at the start of the war. He is an adventurer who lives in Paris as an engineer while also enjoying budding success as a music composer, and has an ability to find common ground with dissimilar people and a talent to fix anything. Addy’s character is inspired by Hunter’s grandfather, who was a young man in the late 1930s, details the publication.

Lerman has recently appeared in the film Bullet Train and the Amazon Prime Video series Hunters. Apart from his leading roles in the 2010 and 2013 Percy Jackson films, he is also best known for his 2012’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower movie in which he starred alongside Emma Watson. His additional credits include The Butterfly Effect, Hoot, 3:10 to Yuma and Indignation. Most recently, he has appeared in

For We Were the Lucky Ones, Erica Lipez serves as showrunner while Thomas Kail will direct. Executive producers include Lipez; Kail and Jennifer Todd for Old 320 Sycamore; and Adam Milch. Hunter will co-executive produce. 20th Television is the studio.

