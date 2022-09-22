 
Thursday Sep 22 2022
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz 'feelings hurt' over feud rumours, says Victoria Beckham ghosted her

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Nicola Peltz is touching upon her alleged rift with in-laws David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Snubbing all rumours of a feud, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham told Grazia USA that it 'hurts' her that the media is stirring toxicity in their lives.

“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress," she explained. "I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.

"So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie [Nicola’s close friend and stylist, stylist Leslie Fremar], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’"

Nicola continued: "When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true."

Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham this April.

