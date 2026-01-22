Sarah Michelle Gellar shares key to ‘strong’ marriage

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed the one rule that keeps her marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr. strong.

After more than two decades of being together, Gellar and Prinze Jr. have found a simple but effective rule for a lasting marriage which fellow show judge Chrissy Teigen swears by too.

Speaking exclusively to E! News at the January 20 premiere of Netflix’s new competition series Star Search, Gellar shared that the secret to her 23-year marriage is surprisingly practical.

“Separate bathrooms,” she said with a laugh.

Teigen who joined Gellar on the red carpet agreed wholeheartedly.

She noted that she follows the same principle with husband John Legend.

“You got to keep the sexy and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways,” Teigen explained.

She joked that Legend still believes she has “never farted or pooped.”

For Gellar and Prinze Jr. the rule is just one part of a relationship built on privacy and authenticity.

The couple have also long avoided the Hollywood spotlight.

Prinze Jr. has openly dismissed outside advice recalling in an interview with the outlet previous year in July that most of the guidance he received came from divorced friends.

“Advice is like peanut butter,” he quipped. “I may think it’s delicious, but if you’re allergic, you’re dead.”

The actor also emphasized that their low-key lifestyle has helped them sidestep the pressures of celebrity culture.

“People don’t see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places,” he said on his Oldish podcast.

“We have our restaurants that we like, and they’re not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we’re good at avoiding it.”

Gellar and Prinze Jr. are proving that sometimes the simplest rules can make the biggest difference.

For the unversed, the couple share two children: Charlotte (16) and Rocky (13).